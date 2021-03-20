INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- One person is dead Saturday following a crash in Independence.
Police say the crash happened in the area of Eastbound 23rd street from Blue Ridge Blvd. to S. Arlington Avenue.
Commuters are encouraged to use an alternate route and avoid the area.
Police are expected to release more information later on Saturday.
