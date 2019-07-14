INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a double shooting near a McDonald's.
At about 12:40 p.m., police were called to the area of McDonald's at 40 Hwy. and I-70 on the double shooting.
According to the Independence police Facebook page, there have been no fatalities at this time in this shooting, the two people shot were taken to area hospitals.
Police are asking people to avoid using I-70 as an east/west route.
If you have any information about the incident, call 816-325-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.