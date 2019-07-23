IMG_1261.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police have identified a man shot and killed at an Independence McDonald's.

The victim of the homicide that happened on July 14 on U.S. Higwhay 40 near Interstate 70 has been identified as Brian K. Jones-Woodruff, 23, from Kansas City.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest and identifying the driver and any passengers in a vehicle. The vehicle is described as white and possibly a Dodge Journey or Caliber with unknown license and no driver information.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 816-325-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

