INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department said an investigated a school threat at an area middle school.
Police say the threat was made on SnapChat and stated that a "student was going to bring a gun to school the following day at Bridger Middle School and harm a staff member," the department said in a news release.
A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department said officers determined the threat was not credible.
Additional officers were at the school Friday as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.