INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect that placed a skimmer device on an ATM.
A skimmer is a device that is affixed to the mouth of an ATM and secretly gathers credit and debit card information when bank customers insert their cards into the machines to pull out money.
The day after placing the device on the ATM, the suspect returned and retrieved it. This man is also suspected of doing this in a neighboring city.
If you know who this suspect is please call the Tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
IPD has put out some tips on how to avoid this happening to you.
How to Avoid being Skimmed:
- Inspect the ATM, gas pump, or credit card reader before using it. Be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked, or damaged, or if you notice scratches or adhesive/tape residue.
- When entering your PIN, block the keypad with your other hand to prevent possible hidden cameras from recording your number.
- If possible, use an ATM at an inside location (less access for criminals to install skimmers).
- If your card isn’t returned after the transaction or after hitting “cancel,” immediately contact the financial institution that issued the card
If you suspect that an ATM has a skimmer or has been tampered with, contact your financial institution to report it immediately.
