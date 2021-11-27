JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police and a former Chiefs player are making the holidays happy and bright for one local family, filling a major need as we head into the Christmas season.
They thought they were coming to talk about an organization called Camp Quality.
“We love Camp Quality, and we love all of the foundations that are a part of Camp Quality so I will brag on Camp Quality all the time, so that’s what I came to do today,” said Jessi Davis.
Meanwhile, Independence police and the Deron Cherry Foundation had other plans in mind.
The two groups learned about Davis and her 11-year-old brain cancer survivor. Then they learned that treatment had become hard to reach.
The family’s engine blew, leaving them without transportation to doctor’s appointments.
So, the two groups decided to pitch in and help by getting them a brand-new car.
“Oh my God, thank you so much,” a surprised Davis said.
That’s not all. They filled her new car with loads of gifts, making sure they’ll have a very Merry Christmas.
“To help families especially during this time of year it’s always good when you give and have that opportunity to give and this is amazing,” said Cherry.
The Independence Police Department has partnered with the Deron Cherry Foundation for the last four years during the holidays to bring families holiday cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.