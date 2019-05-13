INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered man.
65-year-old Lavelle R Davis is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. It is said that he has gray hair, brown eyes and is wearing a burgundy leather jacket, two-tone gray shirt, black jeans, and white shoes.
Police said that Davis left on foot without his cell phone and is diagnosed with dementia.
About three and a half hours later, police said Davis was located safe.
