INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A suspect that was wanted for felony shoplifting, has now been captured.
31-year-old Derick J. Peknik is described as being 6 feet, 6 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On May 23, 2019, Peknik was suspected of a felony shoplift from a store on 39th street in Independence, Missouri.
When officers attempted to detain him, he rammed their police car as he was fleeing from the scene. After a pursuit from law enforcement in his stolen vehicle, Peknik attempted to carjack three other vehicles but was taken into custody.
He broke his legs during the incident and was transported to an area hospital. He later escaped from the hospital and was wanted as he was believed to be armed and dangerous.
Peknik has Jackson County felony warrants for fleeing and resisting arrest and attempt stealing of a motor vehicle.
Around 5 p.m. on Monday, the Independence Police posted on their Facebook page that Peknik had been taken into police custody.
