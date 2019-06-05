INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery subject.
Detectives are trying to identify a subject in reference to an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday morning around 9:35.
The subject entered the Family Dollar located in the 12500 block of E. US 40 Highway and robbed the employees with a black handgun.
He is believed to have left on foot, heading northbound from the business.
No one was injured during the robbery.
If you know who this is or have seen this subject, please call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
