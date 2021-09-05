INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Four people were shot late Sunday evening at the SantaCaliGon event in Independence.
Police say there were four victims from the shooting.
All of the victims were expected to survive, according to police.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday night, Independence police used social media to urge families to pick up their children from the festival.
At 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, police reported there were three victims, with that number increasing to four early Monday morning.
The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are unknown as of Monday morning.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
