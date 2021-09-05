INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department is urging parents to pick up children from the SantaCaliGon festival due to "an emergency."
Independence police say three people were shot.
"Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the carnival area of Santa Cali Gon," police said in a statement. "Currently three victims. This is a fluid scene and more information will be forthcoming."
There's no information about the condition of the victims.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
