INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence grandmother is devastated as her dog Lucky is missing. She contacted KCTV5 News because they said the vet is actually to blame.
“Just hope he's okay. Makes me sick in my stomach that he's out there alone and afraid and wants to come home,” Doris Vigliaturo, owner, said.
Lucky is a rescue dog that has had some rotten luck. He was abused and starved but got a second chance with Vigliaturo.
“Showered with love and dog treats. That always works,” Vigliaturo said.
The pair has been inseparable until Friday when Vigliaturo dropped Lucky off to be groomed and then the vet called and said that he got loose and had no collar or tags.
“They lost my dog. They are out looking for him,” Penny Spear, Vigliaturo’s daughter, said.
Spear has been out looking for her mom's dog with little success. Lucky's past makes him nervous of strangers.
“This dog is going to run. Praying he's tired stops running and someone catches him,” Spear said.
Lucky is microchipped.
“He's loved, he's missed, he's wanted, he needs to come home,” Spear said.
“It makes me sick in my heart and my stomach knowing that he's not there,” Vigliaturo said.
The family has posted pictures of Lucky on social media asking for help and they have also contacted area pounds. He's missing in the Independence area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.