INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A police officer was assaulted by an inmate who was being transported to the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, an Independence police officer was transporting multiple inmates from Independence to the Jackson County Detention Center.
While in the transition process from the van to the center, one of the inmates being transported started assaulting the officer. During the assault, the inmate was able to obtain the officers’ keys and tried to take the vehicle.
As the officer and inmate were fighting, another officer witnessed the assault and called for other officers to assist. Officers arrived a short time later and assisted the officer in handcuffing the inmate.
The officer and inmate were transported to a local hospital. The officer sustained minor injuries and the injuries are unknown for the inmate.
Just advised that inmate assaulted a police officer in the JCDC. Being told both inmate and officer being transported to hospital. Will update as additional information becomes available. @JacksonCountyMO @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/5CBGbUslOl— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) June 4, 2019
“This incident is an example of how dangerous individuals who are in custody can be. It is clearly evident that the inmate had intentions to escape custody if he fought a police officer, who was in full police uniform and was attempting to take the Officers’ vehicle. This is why safety and security measures at the Jackson County Detention Center must be implemented. We must consider the safety of everyone, internally and externally. I’m thankful the Independence Police Officer was determined to engage the suspect until help arrived. In addition, I commend the Corrections Officers who witnessed this incident, immediately made notification to get help to the sally port, and those who responded to assist the Officer,” Sheriff Darryl Forté said.
