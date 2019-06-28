INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police Department said one of their officers was approached by an armed man during a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit.
The officer made the stop at about 11 a.m. on northbound Highway 291.
He was then approached by a man in a white Ford Focus who had two handguns in his possession.
The officer challenged the man and the suspect fled the scene.
A pursuit then happened, going north on the highway and into the caves on Geospace Drive.
The officer did not continue the pursuit into the caves and a perimeter was established.
The police then searched the inside of the caves and took the suspect into custody without further incident.
The police are continuing to investigate.
“Thank you to Jackson County and Oak Grove PD for their K9 assistance and KCPD for aerial support,” the police department said.
