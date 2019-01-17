INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the city of Independence announced federal workers are encouraged to contact the Utilities Center to create repayment plans as the government shutdown continues.
Furloughed Federal employees are eligible for delayed payments without late fees.
“We understand the difficulties our Federal employees are facing and do not want to add another worry to their plate,” Mayor Eileen Weir said. “We encourage these workers to contact our customer service team and make arrangements as soon as they can.”
Those interested can contact customer service in person at the Independence Utilities Center at 17221 East 23rd St S. or via phone at 816-325-7990.
They hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offices will be closed on Jan. 21 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Additionally, Federal employees can ride Indebus for free during the Government Shutdown by showing their Federal I.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.