INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence officer riding his police motorcycle was injured Thursday after being hit by a suspected impaired driver.
It happened about 7:50 a.m. on East Truman Road near South Swope Drive.
The on-duty officer was taken to an area hospital and expected to survive.
