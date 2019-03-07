JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, a Jackson County jury sentenced an Independence man to prison after they found him guilty of tampering with evidence connected to a 2018 Independence homicide.
Christopher W. Hollister was sentenced to two years on his conviction.
According to court records, Independence police responded in June to the 10500 block of E. 10th Street and found Angela Green dead in the living room from an apparent gunshot wound.
A 9 mm shell casing was found in the room. Outside, they found Hollister’s Missouri ID card.
He later acknowledged to police that he hid the murder weapon in the attic of the home where the fatal shooting occurred.
The defendant in the murder will stand trial later this year.
