INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Telesforo Machado-Morales has won the first $2 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery “100X The Cash” scratchers ticket.
Machado-Morales purchased the winning ticket at Discount Smokes and Liquor at 4019 Independence Ave. in Kansas City.
He claimed his prize at the Lottery’s office in Independence on July 9.
“100X the Cash” is a $20 scratchers game with more than $23 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another $2 million top prize and two prizes of $100,000.
Remaining prize amounts for all scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com.
