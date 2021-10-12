KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man from Independence has pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute over 250 kilograms of meth in the metro.
Noah Frazier, 39, pleaded guilty to two charges. One count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In his guilty plea, Frazier admitted that he distributed at least five kilos of meth throughout the metro area from 2018 to 2019. He and his co-conspirators did this out of his residence in Independence.
In February 2019, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Frazier's Independence residence. There, they seized gun parts, body armor, several guns, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.
Frazier is the third defendant in this case to plead guilty. He could face up to 50 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
