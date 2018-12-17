KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) – Authorities say a 20-year-old man has died while working a security guard shift in Kansas City.
Lee McNowelly, of Independence, was found dead in his car early Sunday in an industrial area in the 8700 block of Elmwood about 5:30 a.m. after someone called and requested an ambulance.
His wife, Lorrie McNowelly, said he was less than an hour away from finishing his 12-hour overnight shift as a security guard. She said her husband would "have done anything to just make it home."
They were high school sweethearts and had been married two years. She described him as "incredibly caring."
Police said there is no suspect description at this time and that the motive behind the crime is unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Sad, but that is a Honda.
