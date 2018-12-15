CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 21-year-old from Independence has died in a crash in Cass County.
It happened on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on MO-2 at Highway K.
The crash happened when a 2005 Ford Focus was headed south on Route K as a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe was headed west on MO-2.
The Ford, driven by Colton W. Parker, did not stop at the stop sign. That caused the Chevrolet to hit the driver’s side of that car.
The Ford went off the southern side of MO-2 and into a ditch. Then, it hit a guy-wire, a telephone box, and a fence.
The Chevrolet went off the left side of the road and into the ditch.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the car with him, who is also from Independence, sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.
