KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, an Independence man was convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing a firearm that he used to shoot his girlfriend.
William C. McGee, 43, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
Police officers were called to the Great Western Motel in Independence on June 13 of last year in response to a report from a motel guest who heard gunshots.
The caller also told police that the suspected shooter was in a green Toyota Camry, last seen traveling west on 24 Highway. Officers found the Camry in a nearby driveway. McGee was standing beside the vehicle.
When he saw the police officers, McGee reached behind his back, pulled out a black Hi-Point 9mm handgun, and threw it over the vehicle. The firearm was loaded with one round of 9mm ammunition.
McGee, who had an active arrest warrant for domestic assault, was placed under arrest.
His girlfriend, who was standing beside him, told officers that McGee had shot her outside their camper home, which was parked at that location. She had a gunshot wound to her buttocks.
Inside the camper were multiple rounds of 9mm ammunition – the same brand of ammunition as found in the gun.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. McGee has three prior felony convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and prior felony convictions for distributing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Following the presentation of evidence, the jury deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before returning the guilty verdict, ending a trial that began Wednesday.
Under federal statutes, McGee is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.