RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) --- An Independence man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Katie Kellen.
Kellen was murdered this week in Raymore.
On Sunday, police arrested 41-year-old Dale Williamson.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm.
He's being held without bond in Cass County, MO.
