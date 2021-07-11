Dale Williamson

RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) --- An Independence man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Katie Kellen.

Kellen was murdered this week in Raymore.

On Sunday, police arrested 41-year-old Dale Williamson.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm.

He's being held without bond in Cass County, MO.

