KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A 41-year-old Independence man has been charged with two felony counts after his vehicle lost control and struck a woman as she was trying to get into her vehicle on the roadside.
Christopher D. Wilson faces 2nd degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to court records, on June 16 police arrived at 31st and Benton Boulevard regarding a serious injury hit-and-run crash around 4 a.m.
The police investigation revealed that a brown 1972 Chevrolet Caprice with gold trim and gold wheels was driving on 31st Street at a high rate speed. Just east of Benton, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the victim as she was trying to enter the driver's seat.
Four witnesses were with the victim at the time of the crash. Surveillance video from the area revealed a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle that had fled the crash scene had participated in a car show at a Juneteenth celebration in the area of 18th and Vine on the evening of June 15.
Social media posts, which included images of the license plate on the suspect vehicle, allowed the police to link the suspect vehicle to Wilson. A computer check of license plates recorded to be in the area about the time of the crash revealed the license plate associated with Wilson.
Witnesses identified Wilson as the driver of the suspect vehicle involved in the crash. The victim sustained two broken legs, and as a result of the injuries, her right leg was amputated below the knee.
Wilson was taken into custody on Monday and prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000.
