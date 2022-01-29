INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV5) --- The City of Fountains turned into the city of lights Saturday evening ahead of the Chiefs AFC Championship game against the Bengals.
One local family hoping to dazzle neighbors in their Independence town turned what was a Christmas lights display into a Chiefs light extravaganza.
"I think it's awesome,” said Katie Fritts. “It's such an exciting time for our city so it's cool to see all the thing people are doing."
Chiefs fans aren’t tired of playoff runs. They’ll continue to support the home team and fans who want to show off their team spirit.
"We come specifically to watch these lights because we just love them," said Jerri Simpson. "I love it. I wouldn't want to call any other place home, ever."
There’s comradery in confidence.
"We're going to the Super Bowl,” Angie Blancas “This is the Chiefs."
The home decked out in red lights, projecting key plays from the Mahomes era is located near Crysler Avenue and 35th Street in Independence, Missouri.
