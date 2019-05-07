INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A couple who lives near 39th and Phelps in Independence walked into Fire Station number 2 asking for help. That's when an unusual rescue began.
Firefighters never know what their next call will be, but likely no one expected this.
Just one look at a little fox and you can see why the couple was concerned.
“We tried to wiggle the head out, but it was stuck pretty good. We couldn't just slide it out,” Captain Mykael Ann Jones, who is with the Independence Missouri Fire Department, said.
The fox had clearly worked to free itself with no luck.
“He was very tired. You could tell he was trying to get his head out for a long time,” Steven Rew who is an Independence Firefighter, said.
With protective gear on, firefighters got to work, carefully cutting.
“I think he knew we were there to help,” Tim Burke, who is an Independence Firefighter, said.
“The guys used that to make the hole bigger and we were able to slide his little head out,” Jones said.
And just like that, freedom.
“He stayed pretty calm. We were just happy we didn't get bitten,” Scott Randall, who is an Independence Firefighter, said.
The tired fox seemed relieved too.
Before the baby ran back to its family, home surveillance captured what could be the fox’s mom watching the rescue.
“She stayed right behind a little fence and kept peeking her head around to make sure everything was okay with her little baby,” Jones said.
Reuniting a different kind of family was just one call the firefighters answered Tuesday.
“These foxes live very close to our station. We see them playing all the time in our yard. It was fun to be able to help out the neighborhood foxes,” Jones said.
Firefighters said Tuesday was a first. Of course, they've been called to rescue cats before, but this was their first fox rescue.
