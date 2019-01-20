INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- An Independence, MO police officer and fire crew assisted a business after its flag pole was damaged and left a large American flag hanging upside down.
Independence police officer David Wehlerman, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, saw a flag outside a business on Noland Road hanging upside down.
An attachment on the flag was broken, resulting in the flag to hang from the bottom.
The business was unable to fix it until Monday because the cable was welded to the pole, but due to the help of an Independence Fire Department crew, it was fixed.
"As a U.S. Air Force veteran and longtime member of IPD's Color Guard, this wasn't soon enough for Officer Wehlermann," a Facebook post from the police department reads. "He reached out to Independence Fire Department's Pumper 2 and Truck 2 who were happy to assist with fixing the flag."
