INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Fire Department has announced the passing of one if its members.
Fire Engine Operator and Paramedic Chad Sapenfield died wile at home, according to the department. He was with the department for 13 years.
“Our hearts go out to the men and women of the Independence Fire Department and everyone in our City," Mayor Eileen Weir said. "We have been through a lot in the last two years, but we want our public to know we are doing everything we can to support the Fire Department and our community as we deal with yet another tragic event.”
Sappenfiled joined the department in 2008 after serving a tour in Iraq with the Army.
A cause of death was not immediately released. According to the release, this was an off-duty death.
