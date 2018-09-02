INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV5) - An Independence family is considering themselves lucky after a car slammed into their home overnight on Sunday.
A Lexis swerved off of Sterling Avenue, clipping a neighbor's fence and smashed into the corner of the home Paul Ferguson has rented for five years.
"All the support beams are down and there's nothing holding his house up right now," Ferguson said. "The whole front half of the car was under my house in my basement."
Sam and Tamara Harp were heading to meet a friend a block away when the heard the crunch. They checked on the driver first.
"We pulled him out as quickly as possible and took him over there just trying to keep him straightas possible," Sam Harp said.
There was another danger where the car hit the house. It had severed this gas meter and fumes were leaking out.
More stress was added to the situation after Ferguson couldn't get out.
"He had hit the house so hard that it was off its foundation," Ferguson said. "So even though I had unlocked the door, I was trapped."
There was no collapse or explosion, so they were able to make it out safely with their parents.
