INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A family spends their weekends picking up cans, they are hoping to turn trash into a down payment for a new home.
A family is on a mission to collect as many cans as they can. Their goal is to get 20,000 pounds of pop cans.
So just how many tops must be popped and recycled to reach that goal?
“It takes about 20 cans to make one pound,” Mike Edwards, who is Hunter and Cody's dad, said.
“If we raise all 20,000 pounds of pop cans, it will help us raise $8,000-$10,000 to put toward a down payment in addition to what we are saving from our income,” Stacie Edwards, who is Hunter and Cody's mom, said.
They are saving and recycling to give Hunter and Cody a home that’s a better fit for them.
They were born with the recessive gene disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy, so they have larger wheelchairs and growing needs.
“Only one of us can fit in there [hallway to the bedroom] so I'll just sit out here,” 12-year-old Cody Edwards said.
“There is not a whole lot of space in the hallway,” Cody continued, “Very often we hit the hallway doors.”
“We are about to the point to have to start using a lift to move them from the bed to the wheelchair,” Stacie Edwards said.
The family has purchased an empty lot and hope to fundraise and save enough to break ground.
“We thought this might be something that people would be throwing away that they might not miss and might be willing to save,” Stacie Edwards said.
Strangers willing to help have made their journey more meaningful.
“Grateful to all of them for helping us,” Cody Edwards said.
“See how beautiful the community really is as far as being able to help each other,” Mike Edwards said.
“As parents of kiddos with medical issues, you have to be creative sometimes,” Stacie Edwards added, “We are planning to make this their forever home.”
Stacie and Mike are willing to drive to pick up donations and have several drop off locations around the metro to help reach their goal.
If any local restaurants, bars or families want to donate, they can send a message to their Facebook page called "Wheelchair Accessible Home for Hunter and Cody" or email teachloresta@hotmail.com. They can also call 816-252-6372, which is a landline. They’ll set up a date and time to get them.
Three businesses have also volunteered to be drop off locations. You can take your bags of empty cans to Doughboys Donuts at 11559 E 63rd St Raytown 64133. They are open Tuesday - Saturday 6 a.m. to noon.
Leighr Pharmacy located at 1170 W Kansas St Suite K Liberty 64068 has also volunteered to be a drop off location. They are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
United Access is another drop off location located at 8200 NW 97th Terrace Kansas City 64153. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Or you can take your cans to Advantage Metals Recycling located at 3005 Manchester Trafficway Kansas City, Missouri 64129 and tell them you want to donate the redemption money to account "WHEE37". They will give you premium pricing and put the proceeds on Hunter and Cody’s account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.