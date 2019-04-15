KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Several people who worship at Brookside's Visitation Church have ties to the French cathedral, many have been there. And when they installed a beautiful organ in 2004, it was dedicated with a performance by Notre Dame’s organist.
Visitation rehearsed Monday for its Easter Sunday Mass.
“I’m a major organ nerd,” George Hans, plays the organ at Visitation Church, said.
The man behind the organ went to mass at Notre Dame seven years ago. Hearing his counterpart on the cathedral’s 17th-century organ was…
“It was like God was speaking through him in the most incredible way,” Hans said.
Seeing the cathedral burning, he was certain that special piece of Notre Dame was gone. The word devastating is not an exaggeration.
“It’s like when somebody you love dies,” Hans said.
“It just makes my heart ache,” Ann Sundeen, who studied in Paris, said.
“It’s part of France’s, almost, soul, I feel: Notre Dame,” Jean-Charles Foyer, who was born in France, said.
Foyer was born in France to a French father and American mother. On his way to choir practice, he tuned his phone to French news.
“They were on the air crying. You could hear it in their voices,” Foyer said.
Sunday, red cloth went up at Catholic churches to mark the Holy Week leading up to Easter.
In 2008, Sundeen joined Catholics worldwide making a pilgrimage to Notre Dame for Good Friday to see relics including what’s believed to be a fragment of wood from Christ’s cross, a nail from his crucifixion and his crown of thorns. Initial reports indicated they survived.
Sundeen is now struck by all those who walked the same floor she did for centuries.
“I’m hoping this will be something that people of all faiths will rally around. The emotion of losing something so profound, that’s such a big part of human history, not just church history,” Sundeen said.
Foyer said he witnessed just that on social media among friends of all faiths who know the cultural significance.
