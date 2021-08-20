KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Just in case you're wondering, the Independence Avenue Bridge in Northeast Kansas City remains undefeated.
It's latest challenge came at 12:24 p.m. on Friday when a truck struck the bridge, located at Winner Road and Independence Avenue.
There were no serious injuries reported.
The bridge is one of the most visited spots for emergency responders, as trucks just keep driving into them.
During one week in November 2020, three separate trucks hit the bridge.
