Independence Avenue Bridge
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Avenue Bridge remains undefeated. 

On Friday, a semi-truck slammed into the bridge. 

The crash left the semi on its side. 

Kansas City police say no injuries were reported, but firefighters had to assist the driver to get out. 

More from Kansas City police: 

