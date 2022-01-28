KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Avenue Bridge remains undefeated.
On Friday, a semi-truck slammed into the bridge.
The crash left the semi on its side.
Kansas City police say no injuries were reported, but firefighters had to assist the driver to get out.
More from Kansas City police:
2-0 this month for the Independence Ave. Bridge 💪🏼No injuries, but firefighters helped the driver get out this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cazkWeZdAm— kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 28, 2022
