INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Independence are investigating a fire that happened on Sunday. 

It happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the area of Wilson and Cedar. 

The structure was vacant and no utilities were active. 

The fire was out by 7:48 a.m. 

The authorities said that it's being investigating because it has been deemed suspicious in nature.

No one was injured by the fire. 

