INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Independence are investigating a fire that happened on Sunday.
It happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the area of Wilson and Cedar.
The structure was vacant and no utilities were active.
The fire was out by 7:48 a.m.
The authorities said that it's being investigating because it has been deemed suspicious in nature.
No one was injured by the fire.
