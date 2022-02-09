INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- An executive session that was scheduled to be held on Thursday in Independence was postponed after there wasn't enough members in attendance to meet the quorum.
The meeting was scheduled after the city announced an investigation into the Independence Police Department's use of overtime.
Records obtained by KCTV5 indicate an officer received $160,000 in overtime pay to paint walls and replace floor and ceiling tiles at the jail.
Some council members say they need a city-wide audit that includes the City Manager himself.
“My mind is not made up about anything outside of the fact that we need to have some serious conversations about some serious issues," said Michael Steinmeyer said. "But as you can see, we didn’t get that support tonight.”
KCTV5 learned through an open records request that the officer at the center of controversy was the highest-paid city employee in Independence.
Also through open records requests, KCTV5 found the officer at the center of the city’s investigation isn’t the only person who logged extra hours for maintenance work.
These slips show at least four other officers were doing the same thing.
