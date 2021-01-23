BUFFALO, N.Y. (KCTV) -- Meet Vinnie Garofalo.
Garofalo lives in Buffalo, but is a member of the Chiefs Kingdom.
He opened up a bar called 'Casey's Black Rock,' which has become the Chiefs backer bar in Buffalo.
He became a Chiefs fan due to his father, who loved watching former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana play.
“We basically were like, we’re going to try something that’s never been done in Buffalo before,” Garofalo told our CBS affiliate in Buffalo. “If you see Bills Backers Bars, they’re everywhere – Prague, Kazakhstan – everywhere, all over the world. And you do not see a bar that does not primarily root for Bills Mafia in Buffalo, so we decided to take our chances.”
Though he'll be rooting for the Chiefs, he's happy both teams made the AFC Championship game.
“These are the two best teams left in the AFC, without a doubt, and I think this is the game we all saw coming months ago and here we are, this Sunday," he said.
