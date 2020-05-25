LEAVENWORTH, KS. (KCTV) --- Fort Leavenworth had to make a few changes this year, but they still paused to reflect on those lost.
Military families came to the fort to honor their loved ones and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"It's special to think of them on this day and think of those families still dealing with losses," Chief of Staff Col. Tom Bolen said. "The purpose of Memorial Day is to help people remember fallen soldiers."
The fort, as a precaution, did limit access to avoid large groups of people.
This Memorial Day falls in a time of fear and uncertainty, but those connected to Leavenworth and its cemetery also feel grateful to those who now rest.
Fort Leavenworth is still planning its Fourth of July ceremony on the base.
