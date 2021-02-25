OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran for re-election to the U.S. Senate.
It's Trump's first endorsement since leaving The White House. He made the announce via his Save America PAC.
“Senator Jerry Moran is doing a terrific job for the wonderful people of Kansas. Strong on Military, Vets, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Jerry has my Complete and Total Endorsement for his re-election in 2022!," Trump said in the announcement.
Moran will run for another term and there was at least some speculation in political circles that he could face a primary challenge.
He was one of the first U.S. Senators to call President Biden "President-elect Biden" following he election. He also voted to uphold Biden's Electoral College victory.
Biden did vote to acquit Trump in both impeachment trials, with the latest happening earlier this month.
In his statement on the vote, he also criticized the former president:
“The violence at the United States Capitol on January 6 was an attempt to subvert democracy, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Rioters and extremists sought to prevent Members of Congress and Vice President Pence from performing their constitutional obligation to affirm the results of an election, and President Trump was wrong to continue to spread allegations of widespread fraud and not immediately discourage the reprehensible and unpatriotic behavior.
“The Constitution does not clearly state whether a former president can be tried for impeachment by the Senate, but I believe the impeachment process is intended to be used for considering whether or not ‘The President’ should be removed from office. Because former President Trump is no longer in office, I voted to acquit. Establishing the precedent that the Senate has jurisdiction to convict a former president would cause extreme damage to our country and the future of the presidency.”
