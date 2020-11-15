KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Washington Football Team starter Alex Smith threw for 390 yards in his first start since a gruesome injury to his leg.
Washington lost the game to the Detroit Lions, 30-27.
Smith and his team erased a 21-point deficit to tie the Lions in the fourth quarter, but Detroit was able to kick a game winning field goal late.
Smith started for the first time since Nov. 18, 2018, when he broke his right tibia and fibula.
He underwent 17 surgeries and survived a life-threatening infection before rehabbing to get back on the field.
