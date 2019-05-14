GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A fire at a Grandview commercial building caused $250,000 in damage Monday.
Firefighters were called at 3:50 pm to Dayco Painting located at 505 Zumwalt Ave.
When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was showing from the building.
The fire was located in the northern section of the large metal building involving paints, stains and solvents.
The fire was under control about 4:15 p.m.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital and later released with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
