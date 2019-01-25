KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two men were taken into custody following a police pursuit on Friday.
The pursuit began just before 5 p.m. in the area of Bannister Road and Manchester Avenue. It lasted for about 10 minutes and ended about two miles away.
The two men taken into custody were suspected in an armed carjacking in KCK that did not happen today.
During the chase, speeds reached up to 90 miles per hour. It also went north for a short time.
The chase ended when the white Ford Fusion crashed into a tree near Bannister Road and Raytown Road.
After the crash, both men began running from the scene.
They were soon both caught by KCPD officers.
No one was injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.