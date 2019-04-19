CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two people have been taken into custody following a police chase in Clay County, Missouri.
The sheriff’s office posted about the chase on Friday afternoon and said it happened overnight.
The sheriff’s office said that a deputy spotted a vehicle that had been stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.
After a short pursuit, the driver was taken into custody near Barry Road and NE Sam Ray Drive.
A passenger bailed from the car and was also taken into custody with assistance from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.