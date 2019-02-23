RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating after shots were fired outside a church in Raytown during a funeral.
The incident happened at Graceway church in the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff.
KCTV5 News received a tip about the shots being fired at about 3:30 p.m.
The police said, "A church pastor said during an afternoon funeral service a car driving by shot into the air, not at anyone nor was anyone reported to have been shot." At this time, a motive is unclear.
While officers were searching for the shooter, streets near the church were shut off to traffic.
Two persons of interest had been taken into custody by 5 p.m.
The KCPD has taken over the investigation from Raytown police, because the church's parking lot where the shooting happened is in both KC and Raytown city borders.
According to a witness, as many as 300 people ran for the exits at the same time after someone said the shots were fired. Some people believed it was an active shooter situation, but that was not the case.
David Downs rushed back to the church to get his daughters.
“People were all over the floor, babies on the floor," he recalled. "It was all over. I was really scared. I felt like I was going to be next."
“That is real terrible," he said. "They trying to bury, and this is what’s going on.”
A funeral for 15-year-old An'Janique Wright was being held at the church at 2 p.m. The visitation was set to be held from noon to 2 p.m.
Wright was killed outside the Central Academy for Excellence on Feb. 12. Two women have been charged in connection with her death.
Graceway middle school lock-in canceled tonight @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/DVBbisVm4D— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 23, 2019
