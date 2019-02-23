RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating after shots were fired outside a church in Raytown during a funeral.
The incident happened at Graceway church in the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff.
KCTV5 News received a tip about the shots being fired at about 3:30 p.m.
According to the police, no one was injured.
While officers were searching for the shooter, streets near the church were shut off to traffic.
Two persons of interest have been taken into custody.
The KCPD has taken over the investigation from Raytown police, because the church's parking lot where the shooting happened is in both KC and Raytown city borders.
According to a witness, as many as 300 people ran for the exits at the same time after someone said the shots were fired.
“People were all over the floor, babies on the floor," the witness said. "It was all over. I was really scared. I felt like I was going to be next."
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
A funeral for 15-year-old An'Janique Wright was set to be held on Saturday at that church at 2 p.m. The visitation was set to be held from noon to 2 p.m.
Wright was killed outside the Central Academy for Excellence on Feb. 12. Two women have been charged in connection with her death.
Graceway middle school lock-in canceled tonight @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/DVBbisVm4D— Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) February 23, 2019
