RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Two people are in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit Saturday night just after 6.
Police were involved in a traffic pursuit with a stolen vehicle, that started near 59th Street and Raytown Trafficway.
After a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed, while in the intersection of Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road. As a result of the crash, two uninvolved vehicles were struck by the stolen vehicle.
Of the two victim vehicles struck, three subjects were transported to area hospitals with two minor injuries and one serious injury.
Two suspects are in custody as a result of the pursuit.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
