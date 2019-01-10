KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Six people were arrested following a police chase that ended in a crash Wednesday evening.
Officers spotted a stolen vehicle from Overland Park and attempted to stop the vehicle near North Ninth Street and Quindaro Boulevard. The vehicle fled and officers pursued.
The pursuit ended when the suspect's car rolled over about 9 p.m. near North Seventh Street Trafficway and Garfield Avenue.
The chase lasted about 15 minutes. No one was injured in the crash.
