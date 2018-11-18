KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A car chase started in Overland Park and ended in Kansas City on Sunday.
The chase started at a hardware store near 135th Street and U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park when two suspects were attempting to steal from the store, which escalated into an aggravated assault that involved a weapon.
Overland Park police said they put out stop sticks at 119th Street and State Line Road.
The car the suspects were driving started to smoke as the chase ended near the marina at Longview Lake in Kansas City.
No one was injured and there was no damage to vehicles.
A man and woman were taken into custody.
