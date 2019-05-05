KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has been injured in a shooting that happened in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Fairlane Drive.
The male victim is in critical condition.
A female suspect has been taken into custody.
No other information is available at this time.
