KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a on the corner of 27th and Van Brunt.
Police say the victim ran across the street to a local liquor store.
One person is in custody.
Van Brunt is closed in both directions.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 News on-air and online for the latest details.
