KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A driver of a car is in life-threatening condition after being dragged under a semi-truck Friday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m., a semi-truck had entered northbound on Interstate 435 from Northeast 96th Street.
The truck was in the number two lane of travel, the driver told police that he had his emergency flashers on while he was getting up to speed.
The driver said he felt something from the rear of the loaded trailer he was pulling. He pulled over to the shoulder and saw that a vehicle had driven under the rear of his trailer.
A tan Toyota Camry drove into the rear of the trailer and was dragged for approximately two-tenths of a mile before the truck pulled onto the shoulder.
The driver of the Toyota was extricated and transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger in the semi-truck were not injured. The semi-truck was carrying some hazardous cargo.
